McArthur Drive closes due to flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The rising Missouri River is causing numerous road closures in St. Joseph.

McArthur Drive was closed Wednesday evening due to water on the roadway. Officials do not know when it will reopen.

Remington Nature Center and the St. Jo Frontier Casino will be closed on Thursday, May 30th.

Heritage Park is also closed for the time being. All adult recreation games scheduled for Thursday, May 30 are cancelled. Recreation staff are working to find alternate locations for future games.