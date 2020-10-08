McDonald's gives a donation to United Way

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Charity was on the menu at a St. Joseph McDonald's Wednesday.

The fast food chain donated more than $3,200 to the United Way.

The money is part of the "Fries for School Supplies Fundraiser."

For a week in August, 10 percent of sales from french fries went to help raise money for school supplies for the St. Joseph School District.

"You know there’s been so many unknowns and the one thing you shouldn't have to worry about is do you have enough school supplies to go back to school. I know things, even now, are in a state of flux but we want to make sure that kids have the materials that they need and if we can help out in just the smallest way it's very gratifying,” Chris Habiger McDonald's owner said.

In all, the fundraiser raised more than $69,000 for school districts in Kansas City and St. Joseph.