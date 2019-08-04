Clear

McDonald's holds first ever Chiefs after party

Three former Kansas City Chiefs players showed up to sign autographs

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 1:08 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Many families stopped in for a quick bite, and a quick autograph from former Kansas City Chiefs players, at an after-party event held at McDonald's on 169 Hwy near Interstate 29. 

Former players Mark Boericther, JC Pearson and Anthony Davis signed autographs.

The event featured a photo booth and even a raffle with prizes for customers. Management said this was a first for them and they plan to make it a new tradition.

"This is the first time we've ever done it," Vickie Wallace, operation director said. "We thought it would be really cool to do it since it was Family Fun Day."

The event wrapped up around 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

Overnight, expect a few clouds and some patchy fog to develop towards morning. You may want to allow some extra time for any early plans Sunday morning. Temperatures are going to drop down into the low to mid 60s.
