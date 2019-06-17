McDonald's raises more than $13,000 during March flood relief drive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- McDonald's finally seeing the results of how the community came together in a time of need.

Back on March 27, the fast food chain held a flood relief drive at all St. Joseph locations. Twenty percent of the sales from the event would be used to help raise money for the families of those affected by the Missouri River flooding.

On Monday, it was announced they raised over $13,000 and three checks were presented.

McDonald's thanks the community for stepping up to the cause.

"I had the opportunity to talk to a lot of customers that were coming in. That was the reason they came in.. They wanted to support those people, their neighbors and friends. We have farmers who really lost a lot and so many have relocated because of the devastating floods," said St. Joseph McDonald's Owner Chris Habiger. "It really is a testament to the folks here in St. Joseph to step up and help. We're so grateful."

The organizations that received the funds include the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and the United Way.