Clear

McDonald's raises more than $13,000 during March flood relief drive

McDonald's finally seeing the results of how the community came together in a time of need.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 2:38 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- McDonald's finally seeing the results of how the community came together in a time of need.

Back on March 27, the fast food chain held a flood relief drive at all St. Joseph locations. Twenty percent of the sales from the event would be used to help raise money for the families of those affected by the Missouri River flooding.

On Monday, it was announced they raised over $13,000 and three checks were presented.

McDonald's thanks the community for stepping up to the cause.

"I had the opportunity to talk to a lot of customers that were coming in. That was the reason they came in.. They wanted to support those people, their neighbors and friends. We have farmers who really lost a lot and so many have relocated because of the devastating floods," said St. Joseph McDonald's Owner Chris Habiger. "It really is a testament to the folks here in St. Joseph to step up and help. We're so grateful."

The organizations that received the funds include the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and the United Way.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 60s this Monday morning. Monday is looking to be another dry & quiet day for us with partly sunny skies skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop to our south near Kansas City and the I-70 corridor so we can't rule out a slim chance for a stray shower for us. Highs are going to be a few degrees below average in the lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events