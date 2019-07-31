McDonald's to host Chiefs alumni players during training camp after party

(ST. JOSEPH, M..)- McDonald's is making sure families will continue to have fun after training camp ends.

A free training camp after party will be held at the interstate location off of U.S. 169 South in St. Joseph on Saturday, August 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fans are invited to bring their Chiefs' spirit and participate in fun activities that will include a photo booth and free giveaways.

There will also be a meet and greet with former Chiefs players Anthony Davis, J.C. Pearson and Marc Boerigter.

"We've never done this. We just wanted to keep the hype going and the enthusiasm," said Vickie Wallace Director of Operations for St. Joseph McDonald's. "There's so many people in town, probably people who have never been here before, so we just wanted to make it fun for everyone."

The alumni players will be available for autographs and photos.

Attendees will also be able to sign a large Chiefs flag that will be hung in the Chiefs' locker room during the season.