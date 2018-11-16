McDowell named Superintendent for Northeast Nodaway R-V

(Ravenwood,MO) The Northeast Nodaway R-V School District has named Nodaway High School Principal Jason McDowell as interim superintendent. Thursday the school board voted to place McDowell in the position after he had been fulfilling a majority of the duties of job, after former superintendent Ken Grove was placed on paid administrative leave on October 17 for undisclosed reasons. ht

McDowell has worked as an educator for 15 years, as a teacher and administrator for the Maryville Alternative School, and is now in his third year with the Nodaway school district.

“I just want to make sure I do what is best for the district and what is best for the kids;this will add another layer to that. I just want the year to be successful for our students and staff and I think we are well on our way,” McDowell said.

McDowell will serve as both the interim superintendent and principal as the school board searches for a permanent replacement.The school board does not have a tentative timeline for selecting the next superintendent, but will begin looking for candidates over the next few weeks. Grove’s status with the school district is still unknown.