MediSearch now offering rapid Covid-19 testing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For rapid Covid-19 testing, there's a new option in town.

Medisearch, located in the East Ridge Plaza off Villiage Dr. Is now conducting the quick procedure curbside.

The research center is already seeing high interest in rapid testing. Staff say the option gives results in minutes as opossed to days.

Heather Jackson, Staff member at Medisearch said the entire process takes 20-25 minutes total.

Medisearch says patients often times are able to make same day appointments. Until now, the local urgent care was the only place in town to get a rapid test.