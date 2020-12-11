Clear
BREAKING NEWS Man sentenced 30 years in prison for murder of Grant City Mom Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

MediSearch now offering rapid Covid-19 testing

The rapid test takes minutes as opposed to days.

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 1:26 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For rapid Covid-19 testing, there's a new option in town.
Medisearch, located in the East Ridge Plaza off Villiage Dr. Is now conducting the quick procedure curbside. 

The research center is already seeing high interest in rapid testing. Staff say the option gives results in minutes as opossed to days.

Heather Jackson, Staff member at Medisearch said the entire process takes 20-25 minutes total.

Medisearch says patients often times are able to make same day appointments. Until now, the local urgent care was the only place in town to get a rapid test.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday. Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories