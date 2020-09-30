Clear
Medical issue leads to car hitting Missouri State Highway Patrol Headquarters Tuesday

A medical issue caused a driver to crash into the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Sep 30, 2020 9:09 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2020 9:57 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A medical issue caused a driver to crash into the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said the female driver was attempting to turn north from the parking lot of the Smoothie King when she suffered a medical issue and briefly passed out.

The vehicle traveled across the Belt Highway jumped the curb and traveled across the lawn of the Troop H Headquarters before striking the building.

The woman was not injured from the crash but was taken to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the building so far did not appear to be damaged.

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
