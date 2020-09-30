Medical issue leads to car hitting Missouri State Highway Patrol Headquarters Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A medical issue caused a driver to crash into the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said the female driver was attempting to turn north from the parking lot of the Smoothie King when she suffered a medical issue and briefly passed out.

The vehicle traveled across the Belt Highway jumped the curb and traveled across the lawn of the Troop H Headquarters before striking the building.

The woman was not injured from the crash but was taken to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the building so far did not appear to be damaged.