Medical marijuana: What you need to know

(ST. JOSEPH ) With the passage of Amendment 2, medical marijuana is now legal in the show-me state, but before the law goes into effect, Missourians should be aware of the new law's legal limitations.

Advocates of marijuana law reform said many have already expressed interest. Steven Faber, an advocate for marijuana law reform said he's already been fielded with questions from people who want to either buy or sell the drug. Faber also says the perception of the drug as a gateway for teens is now outdated.

"It’s not for young people who want to rage, it’s all about everybody." Faber said. Faber added that most people interested in taking the drug are veterans and/or those suffering from chronic pain or other ailments.

With so much interest in the new law, it’s important Missourians understand it only extends as far as the state’s boundaries.

"Regardless of missouri’s law change, its still illegal in Kansas," said Brandan Davies, an attorney based in Overland Park, KS. "Kansas isn't going to give you a pass if you get pulled over for some marijuana because you have a prescription in Missouri."

Davies, also said people who live in areas near the state’s border with Kansas should be extra careful, adding that if people are caught in the sunflower state with marijuana they could be prosecuted.

"They could potentially be facing some life altering consequences if they happen to interact with law enforcement and law enforcement finds that marijuana." Davies said.

For now both advocates and attorneys say exactly how medical marijuana will play out remains to be seen, but the biggest takeaway is knowing the laws so you don’t become a target.

"Anytime there’s a change in the law and especially a dramatic shift in policy, you don’t want to be the first guy figuring it all out for everybody." Davies said.