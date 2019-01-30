Medical marijuana banned from Veterans’ Homes

(CAMERON,MO)In November 65 percent of voters approved Amendment 2, legalizing medical marijuana, but veterans living in state care facilities will still be prohibited from using it.
Modany the Missouri Veterans Commission announced that marijuana would continue to be prohibited inside state care facilities to remain in compliance with guidelines set by the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs.
Federally marijuana is classified as a schedule 1 controlled substance, if care facilities were to
allow marijuana or marijuana products into the nursing homes, it could jeopardize their federal funding. In Missouri, veteran care facilities receive roughly $80million in federal funding each year.
The decision is expected to impact approximately 1,350 residents in seven veterans nursing homes throughout the state.
