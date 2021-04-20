Medical marijuana facility plants roots in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Medical marijuana is firmly planting its roots in St. Joseph.

Sitting at Eastowne Business Park, a 64,000 sq ft. facility, Vertical Enterprise becomes the first and only cultivation and manufacturing grow facility in the city. After receiving the green light from the state last Friday to start production, Vertical said they're ready to roll.

“We wanna produce the best marijuana product in Missouri,” said Chris McHugh, CEO and President of Vertical Enterprise.

It will also grow cannabis for its own dispensary on the Belt Highway slated to open by early summer. The facility plans to employ 40-80 workers. McHugh said Veritcal's goal is to grow 20,000 lbs of Marijuana per year all in an effort to offer alternative medicines to those battling chronic conditions.

“Marijuana has been used for thousands of years by humans for medical purposes. Pain relief and relief from anxiety are two of things that come to the top of mind," said McHugh.

The production facility will house 30,000 square feet of flowering canopy when buildout is complete. Vertical plans to build six bloom rooms, each containing 1,800 plants. McHugh said he hopes the city of St. Joseph will be proud of the state-of-the-art facility.

“We’ve spent a lot of time, effort and money on this facility to make it one of the best indoor growers in the country,” said McHugh.

The Missouri Department of Health has licensed 349 facilities across the state to cultivate and manufacture medical marijuana. Nearly 90,000 Missouri patients have been approved as medical marijuana cardholders. Missouri legalized medical cannabis in 2018.

To apply, email tpuyear@vertical.care