Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Medicare supplement window closes

Promises of no cost plans and no out of pocket expenses most often are too good to be true.

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 11:06 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The small window to sign up for a Medicare supplement plan for next year is closed.

Tuesday was the last day to get enrolled for 2022.

Area insurance agents have been busy over the past seven weeks.

But they also warn that this benefit election period brings out scammers and agents selling junk policies.

Promises of no cost plans and no out of pocket expenses most often are too good to be true.

“The truth is, if you’re on Medicare and Medicaid, you won’t have to pay no money out of pocket,” Jerry Makison from Makison Insurance said. “If you just have Medicare, because you’re older or disabled, and your income is above the poverty level and you’re not on Medicaid, then you have out-of-pocket expenses.”

Makison recommends that if you think you might have gotten scammed on your Medicare supplemental policy, call him and he can help you contact the state department of insurance to file a complaint.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Atchison
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 40°
Another chilly morning for your Wednesday with temperatures starting out in the 20s. Highs will reach the upper 40s today as the warming trend throughout the week continues, under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the mild side for the first half of the day but will start to pick up as we head towards the evening hours. Tonight will be breezy with gusty winds up to 25 mph but warmer than the past few nights, with lows staying in the mid 30s. Mild and dry conditions will continue through the workweek, with a very slight chance of light rain Friday afternoon. Temperatures for this week look to continue to increase slightly every day, potentially reaching the 60s for the high on Thursday and in the mid 50s for your Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories