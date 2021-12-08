Medicare supplement window closes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The small window to sign up for a Medicare supplement plan for next year is closed.

Tuesday was the last day to get enrolled for 2022.

Area insurance agents have been busy over the past seven weeks.

But they also warn that this benefit election period brings out scammers and agents selling junk policies.

Promises of no cost plans and no out of pocket expenses most often are too good to be true.

“The truth is, if you’re on Medicare and Medicaid, you won’t have to pay no money out of pocket,” Jerry Makison from Makison Insurance said. “If you just have Medicare, because you’re older or disabled, and your income is above the poverty level and you’re not on Medicaid, then you have out-of-pocket expenses.”

Makison recommends that if you think you might have gotten scammed on your Medicare supplemental policy, call him and he can help you contact the state department of insurance to file a complaint.