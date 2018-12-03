Meet the new executive director of the YWCA

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph YWCA is welcoming a new executive director.

Tammy Killin is filling in the shoes left by outgoing director Jean Brown after 23 years of service, Brown is retiring at the end of the year.

"Jean has done a phenomenal job and I am very excited to continue her legacy," Killin said.

Killin is looking forward to building on Brown's legacy while bringing new ideas to the organization.

"One thing that has been kind of a focus for me is more outreach," Killin said. "I would like to do more outreach with the schools and working in programs against violence."

Killin says she brings a lot of experience to the role, she runs a private practice as a professional counselor and served in various roles focusing on women empowerment.

She says her most profound experience gained, however, was outside of her professional career.

"I also am a former foster child myself around this area and married into an abusive relationship my first time," Killin said.

Killin’s backstory she says, helps her relate to those who she’ll now be helping.

"Being in an abusive relationship, I've utilized services myself to help strengthen me and encourage me," Killin said. "I have wonderful mentors,"

Killin says everything that she's been through has only further inspired her to pay it forward.

"I'm very passionate about helping other people because I have been helped," Killin said.