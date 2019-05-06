Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy

Prince Harry and Meghan have welcomed a baby boy.
"I'm just over the moon," Harry said in announcing the birth of his first child.
The newborn weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces. The baby was born at 5:26 a.m. local time, according to Buckingham Palace.
Both mom and baby are "doing well," the palace said in a statement.
