Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy

The newborn weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces. The baby was born at 5:26 a.m. local time, according to Buckingham Palace.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 8:58 AM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: ABC News

Prince Harry and Meghan have welcomed a baby boy.

"I'm just over the moon," Harry said in announcing the birth of his first child.

Both mom and baby are "doing well," the palace said in a statement.

The potential for more thunderstorms exists Monday through Wednesday this week. You will need to be weather aware late Monday afternoon into the evening hours as we'll be tracking the potential for strong to severe storms. Stay tuned to KQ2.
