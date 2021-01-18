Meierhoffer Funeral Home offers grief counseling to those working through loss

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The loss of a loved one during a pandemic can be extra challenging. Whether a family member passed of COVID-19, planning a funeral, or not getting the chance to say goodbye due to restrictions.

Counselors say it is extremely important to cope and heal from the grief during this time.

In response to these unprecedented times, Meierhoffer Funeral Home is offering aid beyond a funeral, through support groups, realizing the importance of grieving loss during these difficult times.

"It's also giving people a real understanding of this process once death has occurred. From this standpoint, the necessary piece of viewing," said Todd Meierhoffer, President of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Creamery. "Maybe they haven't been able to see mom or dad at the nursing for five or six months, and now the death's occurred. That closure is extremely important, and that's what we're seeing. That people need that closure."

In partnership with Crossroads Hospice and other local specialists, Meierhoffer hosts a Grief Drop-In Support Group the fourth Friday of every month at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30.

Meierhoffer says it is free of charge, and anyone who has lost a loved one is welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Jane Graves at jane.graves@meierhoffer.com or call (816) 271-0338.

