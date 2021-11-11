Meierhoffer holds graveside service for late swan

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) If you've driven by the Meierhoffer Funeral Home, you've surely seen swans in their pond.

Wednesday they held a graveside service for one of their beloved swans.

Emerald and his partner Ruby arrived at the funeral home in the spring of 2018 and quickly became beloved members of the Meierhoffer community.

Emerald passed away in may due to a tragic attack from a coyote, shortly after he and Ruby hatched six cygnets.

The memorial service was held yesterday afternoon to celebrate the life of Emerald, with students from st. paul in attendance.

"A lot of the community come and visit the swans. So this is what we do, we provide celebrations of life and we wanted to do that for Emerald,” Scott Meierhoffer owner of Meierhoffer Funeral Home said.

"I was looking in their eyes, I was kind of seeing that today that they wanted to be a part of this. It was special to them. As third and fourth graders that means a lot,” David Mejia Certified Celebrant, Meierhoffer Funeral Home said.

Despite the unfortunate event, Ruby and her babies continue to bring peace to those who visit the funeral home.

The time for the matured cygnets to leave the nest is approaching, and they will soon be rehomed and a new mate will be introduced to Ruby.