Meierhoffer's Funeral Home marks 125 years

The funeral home first started in St. Joseph in 1894 at 9th and Felix St.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A long-standing business in St. Joseph marked a major milestone Thursday.
Meierhoffer Funeral Home celebrated its 125th anniversary today.

City council members along with the mayor and state representatives were on hand to honor the family business.

Meierhoffer's started in 1894 at 9th and Felix St.  The business would move to various locations around town before moving into their current location along Frederick Ave.

The Meierhoffer family said they felt grateful for the community's help in reaching this milestone.

"It's kind of an unbelievable milestone its something that you aspire to," Michael Meierhoffer, Meierhoffer Funeral Home, said. "You just never think it's going to happen but we have a wonderful organization, a great community to work with in St. Joseph, and it's just an honor."

The key to the city, as well as well wishes from Senator Josh Hawley and us Representative Sam Graves were presented to the Meierhoffers

