Members honor late friend at Joyce Raye Patterson Senior Center

Ms. Halter, who passed away on February 2 at the age of 93, was an active member and director of the JRP kitchen band. The current members of the JRP Kitchen Band honored her with a special performance to community members on Tuesday morning.

Posted: Mar 23, 2021 3:53 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The life of Virginia Halter was celebrated today at Joyce Raye Patterson Senior Center.

"As a new member, Virginia made a big imprint into my life," said Dana Mewdy, a member of the JRP Kitchen Band.  "I didn't know she could make this kind of music with sifters and ice cube trays and pots and all of this stuff. She really brought it to life for me and was a good director.  She was always there when we needed her and we were sorry about her passing and just wanted to remember her in some way."

The Joyce Raye Patterson Senior Center will also remember Virginia Halter with a plaque that will hang in the center.

The JFP Kitchen Band performs every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.  All performances are open to the public. 

