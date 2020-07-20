Members of the St. Joseph community take a stand against hate

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Taking a stand against hate. That was the message organizers of Sunday’s stop the hate rally downtown wanted to get across to those in attendance.

In the midst of so much unrest on so many different levels across the nation and the world, the St. Joseph community came together to take a stand against hate.

“It was critical that we had a rally in our city for peace,” Kimberly Warren, CEO of MidCity Excellence said. “We hear the narrative on the national level and even on the international level; the sit-ins, the peaceful protests but what do we want St. Joseph to look like?”

Sunday evening's rally with a clear message that Hate Has No Home Here. The event centered primarily on the conversations surrounding race.

Appointed speakers, most of color, came forward to share their experiences with racism.

“I remember being terrified every day, that some little white boy in my class was going to slip up on the playground and say the n-word,” President/Officer-Communtiy Farm Ranch American Family and keynote speaker Janet "Candy" Embray said.

“I think that people were real and sometimes they were a little raw with their feelings and we need that,” YWCA CEO Tammy Killin said. “We can’t shy away from difficult topics and we need to have those hard conversations.”

The event also left listeners with a call to action, to not be silent in the face of injustice or merely reactive.

“Why do we have to have something happen, overwhelming for us to get involved,” Former Missouri Representative Martin Rucker said. “Let’s get involved in our community when things are good.”

Organizers know this event isn't the end all be all in fighting discrimination, and while they say their goal doesn't have a blueprint, they're willing to push forward long and hard enough to reach it.

“There’s not a manual for what’s going to work in our city,” Warren said. “But the more that we work on it, the closer we’re going to get to a healthier, happier, emotionally balanced world.”