Mental health expert talks about beating the holiday blues

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The holidays are supposed to be a time filled with happiness and time spent around family.

But from shopping to debt to missing a loved one, for many the holidays are a time of stress and sadness.

"Sometimes holidays, the pressures of this time of year get so bad that we have a hard time recalibrating," mental health expert Steve Sewell said.

Sewell is a counselor and has authored several books on coping with loss. He said people can put a lot of pressure on themselves this time of year.

"The expectation of getting the meal just right, making sure everything is correct for the guests that's coming, trying to prepare for the guests, all those things they can be taxing sometimes."

People can suffer from stress, anxiety and depression throughout the year, but around the holidays those feelings can intensify leaving many

feeling physically and emotionally drained.

"Anytime that people come to me and say I look overwhelmed, or seem to over think everything, overextended, a sense of over thinking everything you're doing, that's a pretty good sign that maybe there's something that needs to be looked out or watched out for," Sewell said.

Many factors can trigger depression around the holidays, from the loss of a loved one to financial stress.

"Anytime we have a prolonged set of pressures of loved ones not being here, financial concerns of the constant consumerism of the holidays. I think it's important for us to realize what's missing," Sewell said.

Its estimated that about a half million americans suffer from seasonal affective disorder, but fortunately there are ways to make it through the holidays as painlessly as possible.

"I always like to encourage people to think about grief as seasons. They come and they go," Sewell said. "So when we lose a loved one, when there's an empty chair, when's there's just not enough money to get through the holidays, it's important for us to realize what's really important is usually right in front of us. Let's accept the limitations that we have and enjoy the holidays and enjoy the end of the year, to enjoy this new season."

Just this month the Federal Communications Commission approved using 9-8-8 as a suicide prevention hotline.

To find out more about Steve Sewell, log on to stevensewell.me.