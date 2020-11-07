Mercer, Missouri man killed in two vehicle crash

(MERCER COUNTY, Mo.) One man was killed in a two vehicle crash in Mercer County, three miles east of Princeton, Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Gregg Widner, of Mercer, was driving east on U.S. 136 when he attempted to pass 39-year-old John Wells, of Princeton, and hit a bridge rail. Widner's vehicle went up onto the bridge rail, crossed the roadway, travelled off the south side of the road and overturned. Widner was ejected from the vehicle.

Widner was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Wells was not wearing a seat belt, but was not injured.