Mid-Buchanan Sixth Graders Organize Blood Drive for Giving Tuesday

Danika Black and Kamryn Kendrick worked with the American Red Cross to organize a blood drive held at Mid-Buchanan on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 9:44 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Half way through the drive the American Red Cross said enough blood was donated to save 60 lives.

