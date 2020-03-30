Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mid-Buchanan school district gets some help from Pizza Hut to feed students

The Mid-Buchanan R-V School District received 85 pizzas from the South Belt Pizza Hut to provide food for students over the weekend.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 8:02 PM
Updated: Mar 30, 2020 8:03 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(FAUCETT, MO) With the help of donations, the Mid-Buchanan R-V School District was able to send pizzas to families over the weekend with the help of Pizza Hut.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
After a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the mid 60s we saw a few more clouds start to move into the area on Monday afternoon and night. A storm system will bring a slight chance for showers for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories