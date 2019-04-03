Mid-Buchanan teacher's aide fired after abuse allegations, investigation underway

(FAUCETT, Mo.) A teacher's aide in the Mid-Buchanan R-V School District is out of a job after allegations of abuse against a special needs student.

The allegations came to light on March 29 after a concerned parent reported the alleged abuse to the school.

"There was an alleged accusation that some physical altercation had occured with one of our students," Superintendent Cody Hirschi said.

Hirschi said the district took the allegation seriously and launched an investigation which resulted in the firing of the teacher's aide.

"Because of the nature of what was reported to us, from an administrative side, we don't mess around with that kind of stuff," Hirschi said. "The safety of our kids is the most important thing."

Hirschi said the accused teacher's aide had been working at the elementary school for at least five years.

"Whenever you hear something like this there are always concerns. You always question or wonder but at the end of the day you always want to make sure kids are safe," said Hirschi.

The Buchanan Country Sheriff's Department is now investigating the accusation.

"Whenever there is an incident like this we report it. We report it to the authorities and then we hotline it to the children's division." said Hirschi.

The teacher's aide has not been arrested or charged.

KQ2 is not naming the teacher's aide until charges have been filed.