Mid-Buchanan tops Golden Eagles on Senior Day

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons softball team jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and didn't look back.
The Dragons won 11-1.
Mid-Buchanan hosts Lathrop Thursday.
Bishop LeBlond takes on Lafayette Thursday.
