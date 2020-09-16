Clear
Mid-Buchanan tops Golden Eagles on Senior Day

The Mid-Buchanan Dragons softball team jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and didn't look back. The Dragons won 11-1.

Sep 16, 2020
Posted By: Chris Roush

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons softball team jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and didn't look back.

The Dragons won 11-1.

Mid-Buchanan hosts Lathrop Thursday. 

Bishop LeBlond takes on Lafayette Thursday. 

Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and warmer air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
