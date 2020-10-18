Clear
Mid City Excellence holds first ever Heritage Expo

The organizer of the event said she wanted to create something that brings people together in what she calls divisive times.

Posted: Oct 18, 2020 11:54 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  Various cultures were represented Saturday at the East Hills Mall as part of a Heritage Expo held by Mid City Excellence. 

The first of its kind event included performances by Fiesta Mexicana KC, a mexican folklore dance group. 

Kim Warren, the main organizer of the event says the idea for this came to her light of the divisive atmosphere she's says seen throughout this year.

"We needed to bring together all people," Warren said. "We just needed an initiative or movement to bring people together of all different backgrounds."

Performances that represented Austrian, Microneasian and Hip Hop culture were also part of the event.  

