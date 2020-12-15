Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mid City Excellence receives $100,000 donation from Chick-Fil-A

After being nominated by the local restaurant chain, the program was able to secure enough votes for the large donation.

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 8:27 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For nearly twenty years, Mid City Excellence has been a place for inner city youth to be inspired, to learn and to grow.

CEO Kimberly Warren, said the program serves a critical role.

"We have many good students that just need encouragement to get through the trauma and the tension that’s going on in their lives," she said. 

Many of the kids Mid City serves are from low income households, which can present challenges for them that Warren says can turn into roadblocks to success in life.

"They are dealing with right now, urgent immediate needs of depression, anxiety and not feeling valued," Warren said. "If they don’t have some hope, if they don't have a vision, they are going to dwindle away."

It hasn’t been easy for Warren to keep her program up and running, lack of funding as well as permanent staff have scaled back her day-to-day operations and even transportation options.

Warren said she'd love to keep Mid City Excellence open four or more days a week and hire permanent staff.

"Some of our classes are one time a week and some are twice a week under certain conditions," Warren said. 

Now, Warren is getting some help.

After being nominated by Chick-Fil-A to receive on of its True Inspiration Award, Mid City Excellence was able to secure enough votes for a $100,000 donation.

Upon hearing the news, Warren said the donation would be a huge asset to our community.

"It’s very important that we say we recognize [them] we validate [them], [our kids] are valuable to our community." Warren said. 

Chick-Fil-A said Mid City received enough votes to place in the top 4, qualifying them for the six figure donation, Warren said her early  plans for the money are to address the program's transportation challenges.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 25°
The start of the work week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Wednesday. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another shot of cold air and maybe a few flurries. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the upper 40s by Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories