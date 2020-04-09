Clear
MidCity Excellence keeping kids busy with online creative art therapy classes

MidCity is offering these online creative art therapy classes every Tuesday and Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 7:29 AM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The COVID-19 health crisis has left kids stuck at home without much of a day to day schedule, leaving kids bored and parents scrambling to find safe activites to do inside.

MidCity Excellence staff said kids without a structured schedule get into more trouble so, they're stepping in to help keep kids busy while giving parents a break. 

“Our kids now have more time on their hands even though they are doing a lot of homework and zoom meetings with their regular day teachers, but some of their parents still have to work and some of the parents need them to have more enrichment type of activities to do,”said Kimberly Warren, CEO of MidCity Excellence. 

Long time educators and therapists are hopping on zoom to host various art and counseling classes online, teaching families creative outlets on how to cope with boredom and stress relating to COVID-19.

Youth already enrolled in the normal after school program at MidCity Excellence will receive a link to join the online program, but for those kids who are new to MCE's afterschool program, they can join the live stream on MidCity Excellence's Facebook.

A sunny and very warm Wednesday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and above normal temperatures were found across the area Wednesday afternoon but a strong cold front has made its way into the area bringing cooler air with it.
