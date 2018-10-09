MidCity Excellence loses 50 percent of funding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Inner city non-profit Mid-City Excellence has lost 50 percent of their funding. For the past 17 years, Kim Warren, CEO of MidCity Excellence Community Learning Center and her husband Robert Warren have been helping at-risk children in St. Joseph.

In addition to math and reading tutoring, prayer support, and after school activities, MCE added mental health counseling. Despite the non-profit's growth, Mosaic Community Connect did not renew their funding for the next fiscal year.

“Anytime you deal with at-risk kids in an at-risk environment with an at-risk budget, then that's a volatile mix,” Warren said.

For now, Kim and Robert Warren are taking money out of their own pockets to support MCE programs, the number of counseling sessions have been reduced indefinitely, and employees are choosing to come in as volunteers.

Despite what they say is a major set-back, MCE staff are still “pressing on” and hoping the community will step in to help with some much-needed funding.

“Our job is not done. In order to change that we are going to need paid staff and consistent funding. Right now we can’t move forward and keep doing more so it's our community that has to keep doing more so our community is going to have to decide,” Warren said.

Mosaic refused an interview but released this statement:

“The Mid-City Excellence request for funding unfortunately did not align to the standards and requirements of the Community Connect program. Additionally, Mosaic Life Care is working with fewer funds for our Community Connect program, and unfortunately had to make some hard decisions for numerous organizations in our community. Mosaic has offered to help Mid-City Excellence with other grants to secure funding. Any organization has the opportunity to apply for funding with the guidelines and performance measures in the Community Connect program.”

If you would like to help MCE, you can donate to their Gofundme account located on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MCEStJoseph/