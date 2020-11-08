MidCity Excellence nominated for grant funding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local community organization making a difference in St. Joseph’s midtown area is relying on the community for votes.

MidCity Excellence has been recognized by the local Chick-Fil-A for its efforts in providing much-needed services for kids in the inner city.

Kimberly Warren, CEO MidCity Excellence said the restaurant chain is funding minority lead organizations that are focused on a diverse group of youth.

"...That’s MidCity Excellence," Warren added. "It's written all over their face."

MidCity Excellence is a community learning center focusing on educating and enriching inner-city youth and adults.

"We have served over 500 youth, adults, and grandparents every year," Warren said.

Restaurant staff nominated local organizations all across the country that are making a difference, they said MidCity was the perfect fit.

"We just love what they are, what they stand for, and what they’re doing to help the kids in the community." Markus Stone, hospitality director, Chick-Fil-A St. Joseph said.

MidCity is nominated for Chick-Fil-A's True Inspiration Award, nominees who receive enough votes are eligible for a $50,000 grant.

The organization that sees the most votes nationwide receives a $350,000 grant.

Warren, who's been at the helm of the organization for almost 20 years, said the money could go a long way. She said the organization faces challenges at times to keep services going.

"Some of our classes only are one time a week, some are twice a week under certain conditions," Warren said.

After making community involvement her mission, Warren is hoping that the community can get involved in her program and those it serves, especially the youth.

"We call them geniuses in the making," Warren said. "We say all the time that geniuses live here and we have many good students that just need encouragement to get through the trauma and the tension that’s going on in their lives."

The voting is open until Nov. 21, For instruction on how to vote for MidCity Excellence click here to be directed to Chick-Fil-A's website.