Midland Ministries opens "The Hyde-ing Place"

The Hyde-ing Place plans to offer kids a safe place to be in the Southside neighborhood.

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 11:50 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Many turned out to check out a new venue for kids in the Southside neighborhood .
The Hyde-ing Place opened its doors for the first time this eveningIts a new edition in the basement of Midland Ministries church just across the street from Hyde Park.

Organizers say they're thrilled to have this space for the kids.

"We see a lot of kids running the streets, and we see them getting into trouble, and we want more than anything for them to be able to come in here and have a safe place to be Monday through Friday." Jodi Brager, director, Southside Youth Outreach, said. 

Midland Ministries said it will serve mostly as an after school center, but will also hold special events from time to time.

