Midtown community reacts to shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One day after a midtown shooting sent five people to hospital, community leaders said the time is now for action.

"We need the city to come together at this time," Kimberly Warren, CEO MidCity Excellence said.

Warren said she hopes the violence serves as a wake up call for the St. Joseph community, she said its time for a different approach in the community's responce to shootings.

"Why do we wait for something polarizing like this?" She said. "We have to get out of crisis mode."

Warren said the practice of coming together only after a violent crime occurs has to stop. She proposed that there needs to be more of a focus on prevention efforts and improving the lives of those living in underserved areas. Warren said this will in-turn, improve communities.

Warren said she needs the help and support of everyone in the city from the top down, adding that support starts by taking ownership of the problem and its contributing factors.

"If you’re mad and angry about this shooting, be angry because it could be your son or daughter next time," she said. "Be angry because our kids are dropping out of school and they’re disenfranchised with every system here."

Tuesday night's shooting sent five people to the hospital, as of Wednesday afternoon four of the five victims had been released.