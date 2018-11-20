Midtown fire destroys garage

(St.Joseph,MO) A fire destroyed a detached garage on south 19th street Tuesday night. According to Fire Inspector Mindy Andrasevits, at 5:05 p.m. crews responded to a garage fire in the 1100 block of south 19th Street.

“The call came in as somebody possibly trapped. The Fire Department showed up and it was fully engulfed. We haven’t found the occupant of the house, but there is no evidence that he was in the garage at the time of the fire,” Andrasevits said.

Andrasevits said no one was injured, but the garage is a total loss.

The garage contained one vehicle and a second vehicle was parked outside the garage at the time of the fire, both are a total loss. The neighboring garage was also damaged.

A nearby powerline also sustained damage in the fire. KCP&L was called to the scene to cut power from the line, which may have impacted service to the neighbors.

The cause of fire is under investigation with the St. Joseph Fire Department.