Clear

Midtown fire displaces one

Firefighters needed assistance from the Guard for water supply

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 1:16 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person is without a home after fire in midtown Thursday evening.

Fire crews responded to a home near S 19th and Seneca St. around 8:30 p.m. 

one person was inside at the time the fire started, but was able to get out safely.

The fire proved to be tough to put out because of low water pressure at a nearby hydrant. Firefighters needed the help of the national guard to help put those flames out.

A dog was also able to be saved from the fire, the person who escaped we're told, is staying with relatives.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 1°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 1°
St. Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 2°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 0°
Falls City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 4°
More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories