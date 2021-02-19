Midtown fire displaces one

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person is without a home after fire in midtown Thursday evening.

Fire crews responded to a home near S 19th and Seneca St. around 8:30 p.m.

one person was inside at the time the fire started, but was able to get out safely.

The fire proved to be tough to put out because of low water pressure at a nearby hydrant. Firefighters needed the help of the national guard to help put those flames out.

A dog was also able to be saved from the fire, the person who escaped we're told, is staying with relatives.