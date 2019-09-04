Clear

Midtown man speaks out after stray bullet strikes house

Dale Hudson was watching TV Tuesday night when his house was suddenly struck by a bullet.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 7:45 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Dale Hudson and his wife were in their midtown home Tuesday night when gunfire erupted outside.

"I didn’t know what was going on really," Hudson said.  "I just stayed inside."

Hudson and his wife were watching a Kansas City Royals baseball game on TV when they heard loud gunshots, then he said they heard a loud boom.

One of the bullets struck Hudson's home, hitting the bottom of his living room window.

Hudson said the gunfire was so rapid, he believes it was from a semi-automatic weapon.

As a longtime resident of this community, Hudson said he’s fed up with what he calls senseless and careless violence.

"There’s other things to do than run around shooting each other!" Huson said. 

Hudson said had it not been for his front window, the bullet likely would have struck him. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
The weather stays mostly quiet and pleasant. It won't be until the weekend for the next chance for rain. Temperatures will rebound back in the mid to upper 80s Thursday into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events