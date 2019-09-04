Midtown man speaks out after stray bullet strikes house

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Dale Hudson and his wife were in their midtown home Tuesday night when gunfire erupted outside.

"I didn’t know what was going on really," Hudson said. "I just stayed inside."

Hudson and his wife were watching a Kansas City Royals baseball game on TV when they heard loud gunshots, then he said they heard a loud boom.

One of the bullets struck Hudson's home, hitting the bottom of his living room window.

Hudson said the gunfire was so rapid, he believes it was from a semi-automatic weapon.

As a longtime resident of this community, Hudson said he’s fed up with what he calls senseless and careless violence.

"There’s other things to do than run around shooting each other!" Huson said.

Hudson said had it not been for his front window, the bullet likely would have struck him.