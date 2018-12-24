Military family offers advice during holiday season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While the holiday season can be a hectic one, filled with last minute shopping and cooking, some people say you should be taking time out to do something else.

"Slow down and appreciate the time that you have with loved ones," Jolie Martin, a member of the United States Air Force said.

Martin is currently serving overseas and will not be home for the holidays.

"We have a lot of Airmen that get depressed around this time of year," she said.

For Martin, this will be the second year in a row that she won't be home for Christmas and says that this year is particularly rough because she's so far away from family. She's currently serving in an undisclosed location in the Middle East.

Dee Bailey, Jolie Martin's mother, says that having her daughter so far away will make the holidays a little more difficult.

"She means everything to me, so holidays are hard but Christmas is definitely tough," Bailey said. "Being away from your family is hard but when there is so much distance, I can't just hop on a plane and visit or hop in a car."

One thing that can help Martin and other people serving in the military overseas is a phone call, email, cards, or letters.

"You can get addresses to send out Christmas cards this time of year," Martin said.

"Even if its a total stranger, these troops need that while they are over there fighting for our country," Bailey said. "They need to know that we are thinking about them."

If you would like to send a card or letter to a military member, click here to find out ways to do so.