Millard Brothers Christmas Trees not returning to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A longtime Christmas tree stand is not returning to St. Joseph.

After selling trees in St. Joseph for 48 years, Millard Brothers Christmas Trees is not selling trees anymore.

Owner Warren Millard, 72, said the family is retiring from the business.

They were located on the Belt Highway next to Cool Crest.

They would make the trip to St. Joseph from Alma Center, Wisconsin to around 1,000 trees every year.

The Millard family thanks everyone for their business over the years.

RELATED STORY: Christmas tree shortage not impacting local retailer