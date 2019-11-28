Clear
Millard Brothers Christmas Trees not returning to St. Joseph

After selling trees in St. Joseph for 48 years, Millard Brothers Christmas Trees is not selling trees anymore.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 7:28 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

Owner Warren Millard, 72, said the family is retiring from the business.

They were located on the Belt Highway next to Cool Crest.

They would make the trip to St. Joseph from Alma Center, Wisconsin to around 1,000 trees every year.

The Millard family thanks everyone for their business over the years.

