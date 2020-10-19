Millions in bonds expected to be approved for Cryovac manufacturer expansion

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph city council is expected to approve millions of dollars in bond money to expand Cryovac Manufacturer.

If approved, the plastic food packaging products manufacturer will receive $23 million in bonds.

"It's always a good sign when reinvestment is taking place with existing companies," said Clint Thompson, the Planning and Development Director. "That shows that St. Joseph is a good place to do business and has a good workforce."

Cryovac would receive a 75% abatement on all personal property taxes for five years, followed by 50% for the next five.

Approval from the city will bring support to a plan for industrial development that will bring 12 new jobs to the company.

The decision will be made during the city council meeting on October 19.