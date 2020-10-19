Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Millions in bonds expected to be approved for Cryovac manufacturer expansion

Approval from the city will bring support to a plan for industrial development that will bring 12 new jobs to the company. The decision will be made during the city council meeting on October 19.

Posted: Oct 19, 2020 5:18 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph city council is expected to approve millions of dollars in bond money to expand Cryovac Manufacturer. 

If approved, the plastic food packaging products manufacturer will receive $23 million in bonds.

"It's always a good sign when reinvestment is taking place with existing companies," said Clint Thompson, the Planning and Development Director.  "That shows that St. Joseph is a good place to do business and has a good workforce."

Cryovac would receive a 75% abatement on all personal property taxes for five years, followed by 50% for the next five.

Approval from the city will bring support to a plan for industrial development that will bring 12 new jobs to the company.

The decision will be made during the city council meeting on October 19.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Tuesday a cold front will push north and a warm front will move in. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Tuesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the upper 70s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories