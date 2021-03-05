Minda Miller's family speaks out for the first time since shooting death

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The family of Minda Miller is speaking out for the first time since the 25-year-old St. Joseph woman died from her injuries after a deadly shooting in midtown last week.

In an interview with KQ2, the family, including Minda's five sisters, mother and aunt spoke about their beloved sister, daughter and niece. The Miller family said what happened to them is the thing of nightmares.

“You see this on T.V. or in a book or something. You don’t ever expect this to happen in your family,” said Misty Miller, sister.

On February 23, Miller was shot near 11th and Seneca. She died at the hospital on Tuesday. The family said they can't keep their days straight, very much still reeling from their loss.

“Nobody wants to get that phone call,” said Tabatha Nichols, aunt and organizer of Minda's candlelight vigil.

A gaping hole exists inside this local family. A large family of six sisters who had to say goodbye to their outgoing, bright middle sister. Misty said, “Nothing in our whole life will be the same. We can’t even go to our own house and feel like that’s our home anymore cause she’s not there.”

Minda was only 25-years-old. She was the mother of two young children, 3 and 5. Tears swelled the sisters' eyes as they explain how her children still ask where their mother is.

“They just don’t get it. They’re not understanding that Minda’s not coming back. She has a three-year-old, a five-year-old that they don’t get that their mom’s not there,” said Misty.

The Miller family said they don't know how to live without Minda, but they know how they'll remember her, their fun-loving sister.

“Adventurous, free spirit, loving person. Minda’s just fun,” said Misty, "She did not deserve this."

At 7:30 p.m., friends and family will gather at Patee Park to remember the life of Minda Miller. A candlelight vigil will be held along with a balloon release. Organizers plan to address advocating against gun violence, remembering other victims and sharing memories of Minda.