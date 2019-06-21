Minor damage reported in St. Joseph after Friday morning storms

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After Friday morning storms, some minor damage was reported across St. Joseph, including branches down on S. 22nd St.
Crews were working on S. 22nd St. near Sacramento St. Friday morning after a large tree branch fell into the roadway.
At one point, nearly 100 customers were without power after the storms moved through. As of 11:30 a.m., nearly half of the customers have had their power restored. To visit KCP&L's outage map, click here.
S. 22nd St. has been closed between Mitchell Ave. and Sacramento St. as crews worked to clean up the damage.
