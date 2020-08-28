Clear
One injured after multi-vehicle accident on Belt Highway

Three vehicles were involved in an accident caused by a truck running a traffic light at the intersection of Belt and Messanie.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 1:51 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2020 2:11 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a silver Chevrolet truck was traveling south on the Belt Highway and failed to stop for the traffic light.

The truck was traveling at the posted speed limit of 40 mph when it struck a tan Ford Tarus on the passenger side that was traveling westbound on Messanie. The silver truck then bumped into a black truck that was facing east on Messanie.

The passenger of the Ford had to be extricated out of the vehicle by the St. Joseph Fire Department. Police said the passenger was conscious when she was taken out of the vehicle but did not know the extent of their injuries.

The driver of the silver truck was cited for failure to yield.

