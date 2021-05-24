Clear
Minor injuries in rollover accident on North Belt Highway

A two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of North Belt Highway and Northridge Drive on Monday afternoon. Officers say Both drivers suffered only minor injuries.

Posted: May 24, 2021 7:06 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Two vehicles collided Monday afternoon at the intersection of the North Belt Highway and Northridge Drive.

"It was a 2 vehicle incident. One person was south bound and one person was north bound turning west," said St. Joseph Police Department's, Officer Ridge Steele.

One of the vehicles rolled onto its side, where the driver had to removed from the vehicle with help from law enforcement.

Both vehicle drivers suffered only minor injuries and officers say they were the only two involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A few light showers are pushing across the area this evening, mainly east of St. Joseph. Most areas will stay dry this evening with rain chances increasing early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area on Tuesday, however much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s. Rain chances look to finally take a break on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Thursday morning with the possibility for a few stronger thunderstorms. Cooler weather will arrive Friday into the weekend.
