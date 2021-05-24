Minor injuries in rollover accident on North Belt Highway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Two vehicles collided Monday afternoon at the intersection of the North Belt Highway and Northridge Drive.

"It was a 2 vehicle incident. One person was south bound and one person was north bound turning west," said St. Joseph Police Department's, Officer Ridge Steele.

One of the vehicles rolled onto its side, where the driver had to removed from the vehicle with help from law enforcement.

Both vehicle drivers suffered only minor injuries and officers say they were the only two involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.