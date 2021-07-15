Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minor injuries reported after crash on 59 highway

Two people suffered minor injuries after a vehicle accident on Highway 59 south of St. Joseph.

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 4:59 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people suffered minor injuries after a vehicle accident on Highway 59 south of St. Joseph.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a MoDOT truck pulled over to the shoulder to make a wide left turn when a 2000 Peterbilt semi truck attempted to pass the MoDOT truck.

The MoDOT turned into the semi which travelled off the left west side of the highway and struck an embankment.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries. The driver of the MoDOT truck was taken to Mosaic Life Care by EMS, the driver of the semi was taken to the hospital in Sabetha, KS.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Cloudy skies this afternoon and still very humid outside. We continue to watch a stationary front that will give us continued possibilities for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be much cooler this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The front will stall to our south on Friday. A few showers are possible through the morning hours, however much of the day on Friday will be dry. Isolated showers will be possible again on Saturday, but most of the day will be dry and sunny. Mild and dry weather will continue into early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories