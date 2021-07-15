Minor injuries reported after crash on 59 highway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people suffered minor injuries after a vehicle accident on Highway 59 south of St. Joseph.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a MoDOT truck pulled over to the shoulder to make a wide left turn when a 2000 Peterbilt semi truck attempted to pass the MoDOT truck.

The MoDOT turned into the semi which travelled off the left west side of the highway and struck an embankment.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries. The driver of the MoDOT truck was taken to Mosaic Life Care by EMS, the driver of the semi was taken to the hospital in Sabetha, KS.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.