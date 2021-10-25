Mirabile couple safe after tornado destroys home

(MIRABILE, Mo.) A Mirabile couple survived a tornado after it destroyed their home of 20 years.

Sunday afternoon, a line of thunderstorms spawned several tornadoes across Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. One of those tornadoes ripped apart John and JoEllen Duncan's home while they were inside.

“Right now, it feels kinda numb like I’ll wake up and it’s a dream,” said JoEllen Duncan, whose home was destroyed by a tornado.

The couple was praying in a small bedroom, looking for answers on where a lost item could be. That's when they heard a strange noise.

JoEllen said her husband looked outside the bedroom window and saw a tornado making a straight-line for them.

Five seconds later, the tornado struck.

"John screamed, 'Tornado!' and we got on the floor and covered our heads," said Duncan.

The Duncan's home of 20 years was destroyed in a matter of 30 seconds. JoEllen said at first, the couple thought their house was okay because the room they were in didn't sustain much damage, but once the couple stepped out, she said they could see the sky from inside their living room.

The tornado ripped off the home's roof, left a gash in the kitchen and bedroom wall and the back of the house was gone.

From the outside, the home looks unsurvivable, but the couple emerged unscathed.

“It tells me that we’re not alone, that God is real and that he watched over and protected us,” said Duncan.

JoEllen said remaining unharmed wasn't their only prayer answered. Within five minutes of the incident, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints showed up with helping hands.

“Overall, we ended with 70 plus members of the congregation, neighbors. Everyone showed up on their own and I think that's something that’s unique to this small town in particular,” said Bishop John Dawson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Members of the congregation assisted the couple with salvaging what they could.

JoEllen said while the house may be gone, but the 20 years of memories could never be blown away.

“We’re just grateful that we’re safe and protected. A home you can rebuild,” said Duncan.

In the meantime, the Duncans are staying with family while they figure out their next steps. No GoFundMe has been set up yet, but if you'd like to reach out to the family, contact JoEllen at joellen1776@yahoo.com.