Missing Atchison man found dead in dam

(KAIR) A body recovered Friday afternoon from an Atchison watershed dam is believed to be that of a missing Atchison man.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson confirmed for MSC Radio News that his officers responded to Dam 6 around 2:15 Friday afternoon after it was reported that a body was spotted in the water. “We do know now that it’s a missing person that we’ve been looking for over recent weeks. It is a 47-year-old Atchison male,” Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC News. “He was last seen on February 19, and we’ve had an ongoing investigation focused on trying to locate him.”

A cause of death isn’t immediately known, and Wilson said an autopsy will be conducted.

The man’s name was not immediately made public.

The Atchison Fire Department assisted with recovering the man’s body from the water.