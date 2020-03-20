Clear
BREAKING NEWS Missouri governor requiring social distancing; second coronavirus death as cases rise Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Driver killed in officer-involved shooting in Livingston County Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Missing Atchison man found dead in dam

A body recovered Friday afternoon from an Atchison watershed dam is believed to be that of a missing Atchison man.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 3:41 PM
Posted By: Brian Hagen

(KAIR) A body recovered Friday afternoon from an Atchison watershed dam is believed to be that of a missing Atchison man.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson confirmed for MSC Radio News that his officers responded to Dam 6 around 2:15 Friday afternoon after it was reported that a body was spotted in the water. “We do know now that it’s a missing person that we’ve been looking for over recent weeks. It is a 47-year-old Atchison male,” Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC News. “He was last seen on February 19, and we’ve had an ongoing investigation focused on trying to locate him.”

A cause of death isn’t immediately known, and Wilson said an autopsy will be conducted.

The man’s name was not immediately made public.

The Atchison Fire Department assisted with recovering the man’s body from the water.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
As we head into the weekend we will see dry conditions but temperatures will remain below normal across much of the Midwest. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories