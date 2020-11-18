Missing Cameron man’s car found, search underway

(CAMERON, Mo.) — Cameron police posted to Facebook asking for the public’s help finding a man who left his family home to run some errands a week ago but never came home.

Police said Jason Huff, 47, told his family Wednesday evening he was heading out to go run some errands but never returned. Police Chief Rick Bashor said with Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies’ assistance, law enforcement is currently following leads and attempting to piece together timelines in Huff’s disappearance.

Bashor said they have no evidence pointing to wrongdoing at this point in the investigation. His family filed a police report when he didn’t come home and said they have not spoken to Huff since Nov. 11. Bashor said Huff’s work also reported the employee missing work was not typical behavior.

His vehicle was later found abandoned north of Plattsburg in rural Clinton County. Crews were searching the area Tuesday using ATVs and drones to comb the property section by section.

He’s described as white, 5’8” tall,175 lbs., brown eyes, bald with a small cross tattoo on his left hand.

If you have any information on Huff’s whereabouts, call the Cameron police department at 816-632-TIPS.