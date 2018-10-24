Clear

Missing St. Joseph Man Located Safe

SJPD said Robert Maxwell was found unharmed.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 7:56 PM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 10:53 AM
Posted By: Matthew Rinehart

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo)

A silver alert for a missing St. Joseph man is canceled after police said he was found safe.

SJPD sent out a Nixle alert early Wednesday morning that said Robert Maxwell, 87, was located.

MSHP and the Andrew County Sheriff's office issued a silver alert for Maxwell Tuesday evening after his family reported him missing.

Another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies is expected across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for your Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 60s. We'll start seeing clouds increase heading into the late afternoon into the overnight hours. By Thursday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing in scattered rain chances.
