(ST. JOSEPH, Mo)
A silver alert for a missing St. Joseph man is canceled after police said he was found safe.
SJPD sent out a Nixle alert early Wednesday morning that said Robert Maxwell, 87, was located.
MSHP and the Andrew County Sheriff's office issued a silver alert for Maxwell Tuesday evening after his family reported him missing.
Related Content
- Missing St. Joseph Man Located Safe
- New company locating, investing in St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations
- St. Joseph Mayoral Debate
- Missing Teen Found Safe
- St. Joseph man charged with statutory sodomy
- Descendant of Joseph Robidoux Visits St. Joseph
- Magicians Converge on St. Joseph
- Fall Colors of St. Joseph
- Flu Virus 'Infects' St. Joseph
Scroll for more content...