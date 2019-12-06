Clear

Missing duck hunter found in Missouri River near Rock Port, flown to hospital

Authorities said the man had been in cold water for some time.

(ROCK PORT, Mo.) A missing duck hunter was pulled from the Missouri River near Rock Port, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Rescuers found the 30-year-old Iowa man during a search of the river Friday. He was transported by a National Guard helicopter in the area at the time to a Omaha hospital.

Authorities said the man had been in cold water for some time. His condition is currently unknown.

The Missouri State Highway Water Patrol launched the search for the man after he was reported missing around 6:35 a.m. Friday. He was last known to be in the Rock Port area. Authorities said he was found close to where he was reported missing at 11:42 a.m.

The hunter's name has not been released. 

