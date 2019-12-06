(ROCK PORT, Mo.) A missing duck hunter was pulled from the Missouri River near Rock Port, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Rescuers found the 30-year-old Iowa man during a search of the river Friday. He was transported by a National Guard helicopter in the area at the time to a Omaha hospital.
Authorities said the man had been in cold water for some time. His condition is currently unknown.
The Missouri State Highway Water Patrol launched the search for the man after he was reported missing around 6:35 a.m. Friday. He was last known to be in the Rock Port area. Authorities said he was found close to where he was reported missing at 11:42 a.m.
The hunter's name has not been released.
Related Content
- Missing duck hunter found in Missouri River near Rock Port, flown to hospital
- Body found in Missouri River, believed to be missing boater
- Rock Port police investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital
- Authorities searching for missing person on Missouri River
- Body recovered from Missouri River identified as missing boater
- Driver of truck submerged in Missouri River found safe
- DOC asks Missouri hunters to Share the Harvest
- Missouri man missing for 7 days found alive in ravine
- Atchison County, Missouri recommending evacuations near Missouri River
- Governor visits northwest Missouri ahead of Missouri River flooding