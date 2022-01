(DONLEY COUNTY, Texas) Authorities have identified a truck driver from St. Joseph whose been missing since January 8.

Dennis Johnson was last seen in New Mexico and was expected to arrive to Webb City, Mo. for a delivery but never made it.

Johnson was found deceased in Donley County, Texas. Authorities said Johnson's cell phone last pinged in an area near the city of Pampa.

Police do not suspect foul play in Johnson's death.