Missing woman not found on rural property in Maysville

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) Authorities were unable to locate missing 23-year-old Leah Dawson after searching a rural property in Maysville Tuesday.

More than 20 officials were searching private property Tuesday after acquiring a search warrant after a tip led officials to the property.

During the six hour search, Dawson was not located but evidence was found to provide investigators with possible new leads.

Officials from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department are leading the investigation but officials from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Cameron Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Missouri Department of Conservation helped with the search.

Dawson has been missing since June 4 when she was last seen with her boyfriend in the Cameron area.

According to the Chief Deputy of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Kasey Keesaman, the boyfriend of Dawson is in custody on unrelated charges in Clinton County.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 816-449-5802.