Clear

Missing woman not found on rural property in Maysville

Authorities were unable to locate missing 23-year-old Leah Dawson after searching a rural property in Maysville Tuesday.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 7:25 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) Authorities were unable to locate missing 23-year-old Leah Dawson after searching a rural property in Maysville Tuesday.

More than 20 officials were searching private property Tuesday after acquiring a search warrant after a tip led officials to the property.

During the six hour search, Dawson was not located but evidence was found to provide investigators with possible new leads.

Officials from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department are leading the investigation but officials from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Cameron Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Missouri Department of Conservation helped with the search.

Dawson has been missing since June 4 when she was last seen with her boyfriend in the Cameron area.

RELATED STORY: Endangered person advisory issued for missing 23-year-old Leah Dawson

According to the Chief Deputy of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Kasey Keesaman, the boyfriend of Dawson is in custody on unrelated charges in Clinton County.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 816-449-5802.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Showers and thunderstorms are set to move into the area later this afternoon and overnight. Current models show the storms weakening before arriving into Missouri but will need to monitor them as there is the chance they could produce some gusty winds and large hail. These storms could also bring some heavy rainfall to the area. Best chance for thunderstorms will be after 5:00 p.m. through the overnight. Lows tonight are in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events